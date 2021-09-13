By EUobserver

From 25 September, the Netherlands will impose a corona-pass to enter restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres, and cinemas, sources in the Dutch government say, the Dutch news channel NOS reports. The 1.5-metre distance rule, however, will be abolished. Face masks remain mandatory on public transport. The closing hours for bars and nightclubs remain in place at midnight. Football stadia can be fully filled again, if people show a corona pass.