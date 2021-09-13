Monday

13th Sep 2021

Dutch impose corona-pass for restaurants, bars, theatres

From 25 September, the Netherlands will impose a corona-pass to enter restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres, and cinemas, sources in the Dutch government say, the Dutch news channel NOS reports. The 1.5-metre distance rule, however, will be abolished. Face masks remain mandatory on public transport. The closing hours for bars and nightclubs remain in place at midnight. Football stadia can be fully filled again, if people show a corona pass.

MEPs' Cuba trip foiled by US embargo

CWT Global is the European Parliament's in-house travel agency. But the US owned firm cannot book MEP flights to Cuba, due to the American embargo. MEPs now question why this agency was selected in the first place.

All eyes on von der Leyen's state of the EU This WEEK

MEPs expect the EU Commission president to also address issues such as the economy, climate change, digital transformation, the EU's role in the world, migration policy, and the Conference on the Future of Europe.

'Frugals' renew effort to reduce excessive debt

Finance ministers of eight EU member states released a signed letter calling for a renewed effort to "reduce excessive debt" among member states. It is the starting point for renewed debates on debt and deficits in Europe.

The war on cash - is forcing 'no cash' shopping even legal?

Pro-cashless lobbying efforts, mainly coming from private financial institutions, have stepped up. Banks and companies providing financial services are interested in the transaction fees they receive from cashless payments and offer incentives to merchants and consumers to stop using cash.

Hypocrisy of S&D and Left MEPs on fossil-fuel gas pipelines

The majority of members of the European Parliament's energy committee, including the Socialists and the Left, look set to green-light measures proposed by conservative parties which would lock the EU into fossil gas for years to come.

  Dutch impose corona-pass for restaurants, bars, theatres
