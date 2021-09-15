Wednesday

15th Sep 2021

Pope warns Europe against being self-centred

Pope Francis on Monday in Slovakia warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good. Francis reiterated the message he made during a stopover on Sunday in Hungary, on how nations should avoid a selfish, defensive mentality, as he recalled the region's communist past, according to Reuters. "Fraternity is necessary for the increasingly-pressing process of (European) integration," the pope said.

Trusted connectivity: the European value proposition

Connectivity has become a major foreign policy tool in today's international relations – from transport, trade, and environmental technologies to standards and people-to-people contacts.

Gig economy workers need EU to end digital modern-day slavery

On Wednesday, the European Parliament is to adopt a report calling on the EU Commission to propose laws to better protect platform workers. The S&D want to ensure platform workers can be considered employees, with full social and worker's rights.

2020 saw record number of climate activists murdered

Some 227 climate activists were killed in 2020. European financial institutions have in the past contributed to the problem by financing infrastructure projects that later were linked to the targeted killing of environmental activists.

