Ticker
Pope warns Europe against being self-centred
By EUobserver
Pope Francis on Monday in Slovakia warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good. Francis reiterated the message he made during a stopover on Sunday in Hungary, on how nations should avoid a selfish, defensive mentality, as he recalled the region's communist past, according to Reuters. "Fraternity is necessary for the increasingly-pressing process of (European) integration," the pope said.