By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron's ex-bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, arrived at a Paris court on Monday, for trial for allegedly assaulting two people during a 2018 protest while posing as a police officer, AFP reported. The incident caused deep embarrassment for Macron, who was forced to fire Benalla. The presidency also held off reporting the assault to authorities, and it came to light only after the daily Le Monde revealed it.