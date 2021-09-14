By EUobserver

People from the Western Balkans could create the next EU migration crisis, if Europe lets enlargement promises fail, the EU's enlargement commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi, said Monday. "We must keep our promises to the Western Balkans. For me, this is one of the most important lessons of the Afghan situation," he told Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet. The EU and Turkey also needed "a new kind of partnership," on migration, he said.