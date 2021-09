By EUobserver

EU customs-check delays for British food imports were a "fandango of bureaucracy" because the two sides' food standards were aligned anyway, Archie Norman, the chairman of British retailer M&S said Monday. "Our fresh sandwiches and ready meals, going to Ireland or France are delayed by about a day - that is not good if you are a sandwich," he said on LBC radio, adding: "the French, predictably, are draconian".