By EUobserver

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has urged the EU, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK to stop blocking coronavirus vaccine patent-waivers ahead of a World Trade Organisation meeting on the issue on Tuesday. "People in [poorer] countries, facing life or death in this pandemic, can no longer rely on charitable or voluntary measures dictated by a small number of high-income countries and the pharmaceutical industry they host," MSF said.