Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has urged the EU, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK to stop blocking coronavirus vaccine patent-waivers ahead of a World Trade Organisation meeting on the issue on Tuesday. "People in [poorer] countries, facing life or death in this pandemic, can no longer rely on charitable or voluntary measures dictated by a small number of high-income countries and the pharmaceutical industry they host," MSF said.

Opinion

Gig economy workers need EU to end digital modern-day slavery

On Wednesday, the European Parliament is to adopt a report calling on the EU Commission to propose laws to better protect platform workers. The S&D want to ensure platform workers can be considered employees, with full social and worker's rights.

2020 saw record number of climate activists murdered

Some 227 climate activists were killed in 2020. European financial institutions have in the past contributed to the problem by financing infrastructure projects that later were linked to the targeted killing of environmental activists.

News in Brief

