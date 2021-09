By EUobserver

Russian mercenary firm Wagner could send up to 1,000 fighters to Mali to train soldiers and protect VIPs under a new deal with its military junta, according to diplomatic sources speaking to Reuters. The deployment could jeopardise France's 5,000-man strong counter-terrorist mission in the region, which was to involve more EU states. "Public opinion in Mali is in favour of more cooperation with Russia," a Mali defence-ministry spokesman said.