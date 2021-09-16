By EUobserver

UK government officials have proposed a vaccine-booster programme aimed at health workers, those aged over 50, and people with weakened immune systems ahead of the winter, Reuters reported. UK health minister Sajid Javid also said that there is a "Plan B" to make vaccine certificates and mask-wearing mandatory in some venues. Officials said that Covid-19 vaccination has saved more than 112,000 lives and prevented 24 million infections.