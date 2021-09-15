Ticker
UN calls for major farm subsidy reform to tackle climate
By EUobserver
A UN report on Tuesday revealed that the majority of the nearly €467bn annual global subsidies given to farmers are "harmful" for the climate and health, the Guardian reported. Livestock and food production, the biggest sources of emissions, receive most state funding, it found, calling for a reform to tackle the impact of agriculture in climate change. Farm subsidies represent 15 percent of total agricultural production value.