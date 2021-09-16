By EUobserver

The Spanish government announced on Tuesday a range of measures to reduce households energy bills, the Financial Times reported. They include fiscal measures and an effort to regain about €2.6bn from energy companies for utility "excess profits" until 2022. Prime minister Pedro Sanchez also said the tax on electricity will be reduced by €1.4bn by the end of the year. Electricity prices have reached record high of €172 per MWh.