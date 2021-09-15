By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier for the EU to "provide assistance to Afghanistan's] neighbouring countries, such as Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran" to take care of Afghan refugees in a phone call Tuesday, Erdoğan's office said. "There is not considerable movement now [toward Turkey] but we need to be prepared," Erdoğan said. He also urged swift progress on EU-Turkey customs perks and visa-free travel deals.