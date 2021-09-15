By EUobserver

Speakers of both chambers of the British parliament have declined entry to China's new UK ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, pending the lifting of Chinese sanctions on several British MPs, including former Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith. China, earlier the year, also blacklisted MEPs in Brussels in revenge for EU sanctions over its abuse of the Uighur minority, prompting the European Parliament to freeze ratification of a landmark China-EU investment treaty.