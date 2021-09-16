By EUobserver

British prime minister Boris Johnson has laid the groundwork for the next general election with a ruthless cabinet reshuffle, designed to clear out failing ministers and hand Michael Gove the key job of making "levelling up" a reality for sceptical voters, The Guardian writes. Johnson sacked three cabinet ministers and shifted Dominic Raab from the foreign office to the ministry of justice. Liz Truss will replace Raab as foreign secretary.