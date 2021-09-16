Ticker
Macron says French forces killed Islamic State leader in Sahara
By EUobserver
France's president announced the death of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara's leader, calling Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi's killing "a major success" for the French military after more than eight years fighting extremists in the Sahel, Associated Press reports. French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted that al-Sahrawi "was neutralised by French forces" but gave no further details. The Islamic State group is active along the border between Mali and Niger.