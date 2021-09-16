By EUobserver

France's president announced the death of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara's leader, calling Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi's killing "a major success" for the French military after more than eight years fighting extremists in the Sahel, Associated Press reports. French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted that al-Sahrawi "was neutralised by French forces" but gave no further details. The Islamic State group is active along the border between Mali and Niger.