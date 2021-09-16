By EUobserver

Jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny became favourite to win the European Parliament's 2021 'Sakharov prize' for human rights after the largest group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), on Wednesday, joined the liberal Renew group in putting his name forward. The EPP decision means Afghan women will lag in second place, despite calls by the Greens and centre-left Socialists & Democrats to honour them in the face of Taliban repression.