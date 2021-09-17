Ticker
Report: Rutte to push EU defence treaty with UK
By EUobserver
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will invite British counterpart Boris Johnson to join a security-and-defence cooperation pact with the EU when he visits London on Friday, in a project backed by France and Germany, British newspaper The Times reports. "Afghanistan is a catalyst for further discussion on European defence co-operation, preferably including the UK," a British diplomat said. "We can be a bridge [to the EU]," a Dutch diplomat said.