Friday

17th Sep 2021

Ticker

Report: Rutte to push EU defence treaty with UK

By

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will invite British counterpart Boris Johnson to join a security-and-defence cooperation pact with the EU when he visits London on Friday, in a project backed by France and Germany, British newspaper The Times reports. "Afghanistan is a catalyst for further discussion on European defence co-operation, preferably including the UK," a British diplomat said. "We can be a bridge [to the EU]," a Dutch diplomat said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Fast fashion vs. climate - how 'repair & resell' is the new model

With the drive for lower prices and emergence of more and more 'fast-fashion' brands, durability is inevitably compromised. However, through new regulation, selling durable products shall no longer be a design option - it will be a legal requirement.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. Fast fashion vs. climate - how 'repair & resell' is the new model
  2. Right of reply: Erik Bergkvist, S&D MEP and shadow rapporteur
  3. EU Commission blocks anti-fraud funds without explanation
  4. Centre-right MEPs abstain on gender-violence vote
  5. World off track to meet climate targets, despite Covid-19
  6. EU to call out Russian aggression at Kyiv summit
  7. EU urges member states to better protect journalists
  8. Von der Leyen issues rallying cry for more EU sovereignty

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us