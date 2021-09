By EUobserver

France has called a US deal to develop nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia and the UK, but not any EU countries, unveiled Thursday, a "stab in the back," in the words of French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The move is to see France lose out on a multibillion-euro submarine-technology deal with Australia. "This is not over. We're going to need clarifications. We have contracts," Le Drian added.