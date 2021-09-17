By EUobserver

The European Commission has launched a new health agency to help prepare for future pandemics. The 'health emergency preparedness and response authority' (Hera), will assess threats, fund research, and build stockpiles of drugs, with a budget of €6bn in 2022 to 2027. The agency "will be our main instrument to coordinate preparedness and, if needed, response ... This is what we are missing today," EU commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said.