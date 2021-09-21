Tuesday

21st Sep 2021

Ticker

Poland's Kaczyński attacks primacy of EU law

By

Insistence on primacy of EU over national law was "an unbelievable demand that undermines the foundations of our sovereignty, our constitutional order, the right of the Republic of Poland to success," Polish ruling party leader Jarosław Kaczyński said in an open letter Saturday, Reuters reports. The EU was helping the "[Polish] opposition's fight to overthrow the democratically elected government" to "impose a new, revolutionary order in Europe", Kaczyński added.

Netherlands against more rights for rejected asylum-seekers

A leaked Council document provides a partial overview of member state positions on a new EU strategy on voluntary returns and reintegration. The Dutch are concerned any new legal framework on voluntary returns could lead to greater rights.

Agenda

UN annual meeting plus Poland in focus This WEEK

The Polish Constitutional Tribunal is holding a hearing on the issue of whether EU law has primacy in the country. It is not clear whether the tribunal will deliver a ruling.

Exclusive

MEPs suspect Gazprom manipulating gas price

MEPs from across the political spectrum suspect Russian gas giant Gazprom manipulates market prices. They have written to the EU Commission asking for an investigation. According to the signatories, Gazprom is pressuring Europe to open the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

