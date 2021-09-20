By EUobserver

Insistence on primacy of EU over national law was "an unbelievable demand that undermines the foundations of our sovereignty, our constitutional order, the right of the Republic of Poland to success," Polish ruling party leader Jarosław Kaczyński said in an open letter Saturday, Reuters reports. The EU was helping the "[Polish] opposition's fight to overthrow the democratically elected government" to "impose a new, revolutionary order in Europe", Kaczyński added.