Ticker
Biden and Macron to discuss submarine fiasco
By EUobserver
US president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron are to hold special talks after America scuppered a French-Australian defence deal with its own contract. France recalled ambassadors to the US and Australia in what it called a "grave crisis" of "strategic" proportions. EU ambassadors also held talks in Brussels about the affair on Friday, but most EU states thought France's reaction was a bit over-the-top, an EU diplomat said.