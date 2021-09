By EUobserver

The centre-left Social Democrats and Greens presented a united front in the third and final TV debate, with a snap poll seeing the SPD's Olaf Scholz as the clear winner, Deutsche Welle reports. A Forsa poll released shortly after the debate showing that 42 percent of viewers thought that the Social Democrat had won the debate, followed by 27 percent for CDU's Armin Laschet, and 25 percent for Annalena Baerbock.