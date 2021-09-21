Ticker
Mexico calls for EU-type bloc in Americas
By EUobserver
Countries in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) should create an EU-type bloc to counter US influence, Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a Celac meeting in Mexico Saturday, Reuters reports. "We should build in the American continent something similar to what was the economic community that was the beginning of the current European Union," he said, calling Celac a "principal instrument" for the move.