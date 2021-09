By EUobserver

Gabriel Escobar, the US' newly-appointed acting deputy secretary of state for South Central Europe, has urged Europe to speed up Western Balkans enlargement. "To return 20 years later and see that there hasn't been much progress on that front was a little disappointing," he told the RFE/RL news agency Friday, referring to his last post in Europe in 2001. "We would like to see a more rapid integration," he said.