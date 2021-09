By EUobserver

Poland has said it will not close a polluting coal mine on the Czech border or pay a €500,000-a-day fine for keeping it open, which was awarded by the EU court on Monday. "The fine is disproportionate ... and is not justified by facts," a Polish government spokesman said. "It's judicial robbery and theft in broad daylight. You won't get a cent," Marcin Romanowski, a Polish justice minister, also said.