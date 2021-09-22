By EUobserver

The EU has urged "both sides" to reduce tensions in an escalating dispute between Kosovo and Serbia on car number-plates. Hundreds of Kosovar Serbs massed at the Serbian border this weekend in protest at Kosovo's decision to stop cars with Serb plates and replace them with special, temporary ones in revenge for Serbia's long-standing non-recognition of Kosovar car-registrations. Kosovo special police with riot vans were sent to the area.