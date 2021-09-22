Wednesday

22nd Sep 2021

Ticker

EU calls for calm in Kosovo-Serbia car-plate row

By

The EU has urged "both sides" to reduce tensions in an escalating dispute between Kosovo and Serbia on car number-plates. Hundreds of Kosovar Serbs massed at the Serbian border this weekend in protest at Kosovo's decision to stop cars with Serb plates and replace them with special, temporary ones in revenge for Serbia's long-standing non-recognition of Kosovar car-registrations. Kosovo special police with riot vans were sent to the area.

EU kept in dark on ex-commissioner's new lobby job

Phil Hogan, the former European commissioner for trade, was this month hired by US-law firm DLA Piper, where he will work out of the Brussels office. Critics say the hire poses questions on weak EU ethics oversight rules on lobbying.

Fraud against EU dropped 20% last year

There were a total of 1,056 fraudulent irregularities in 2020, with a combined financial impact of €371m. Currently, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain do not have domestic anti-fraud plans.

French outrage over US security deal exposes EU frustrations

EU foreign ministers were expected to discuss the implication of a security deal between the US, UK, and Australia on the margins of the UN general assembly. The deal has cast a shadow on the bloc's trade talks with Australia.

Auditors slam EU Commission on green investments

The European Court of Auditors called for more consistent EU action on sustainable finance. The European Commission, by its own estimation, will need to invest €1 trillion a year to transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2050.

