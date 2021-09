By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron will host an international conference on Libya on 12 November, a month ahead of Libyan elections that aim to put an end to a decade of civil war, but which look increasingly uncertain, AFP reports. "In view of the December elections, France will organise, around the president of the republic, an international conference on Libya on 12 November," said French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.