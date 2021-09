By EUobserver

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) saw their lead over chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives narrow in a poll just five days before the federal election, Reuters reports. The SPD, with candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz, remained stable at 25 percent, according to the Forsa poll, while support for the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, whose chancellor candidate is Armin Laschet, edged up one point to 22 percent.