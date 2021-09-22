Ticker
Pandemic saw rise in threats to civil society NGOs
By EUobserver
The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights said on Wednesday the pandemic has exacerbated the day-to-day challenges that civil society faces, as many organisations saw their work conditions deteriorate. About 40 percent of the 400 human rights civil society organisations consulted say they have received threats online, while 10 percent experienced legal harassment. Additionally, over half (60 percent) said they have faced difficulties in finding funding for their work.