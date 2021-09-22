By EUobserver

Lithuania's defence ministry has warned people that phones made by Chinese firm Xiaomi Corp have built-in censorship software. The phones can be remotely activated to block internet searches for phrases such as "free Tibet", "long live Taiwan independence", or "democracy movement". "Our recommendation is to not buy new Chinese phones, and to get rid of those already purchased as fast as reasonably possible," Lithuanian deputy defence minister Margiris Abukevicius said.