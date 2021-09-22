By EUobserver

France's EU commissioner, single-market chief Thierry Breton, said in the US Tuesday that "there is a growing feeling in Europe - and I say this with regret - that something is broken in our transatlantic relations ... It is probably time to pause and reset our EU-US relationship". He spoke after France felt betrayed over an Australia-UK-US defence pact which led to Australia cancelling a multi-billion euro French defence contract.