By EUobserver

Denmark, Finland, Italy, and Sweden scrambled fighter jets to the Baltic Sea region Tuesday to escort two Russian Tu-160 strategic bomber-planes as they flew over neutral waters, according to Russia's Interfax news agency. The bombers were likewise escorted by Russian fighter-planes. Nato has also posted Russia-deterrent ground forces in the Baltic states and Poland in recent years, while complaining about Russia's lack of transparency on military manoeuvres.