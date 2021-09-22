By EUobserver

The EU plans to propose laws harmonising mobile-phone, tablet, and headphone chargers and ports on Thursday in a bid to make life easier for consumers, Reuters reports. But Apple, whose iPhones use a special 'Lightning cable' has said the move will lead to piles of waste and deter innovation. Rival Android-based devices use so-called 'USB-C' connectors, but 'USB micro-B' and Lightning connectors account for about a third each of market-share.