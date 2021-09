By EUobserver

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky has vowed a "tough response" after a gun attack on the car of his top advisor, Serhiy Shefir, telling press in New York: "Saying 'hello' to me by shooting out of the forest at my friend's car is weak". Russia, which is at war in east Ukraine, denied involvement, with a Kremlin spokesman saying any accusations were "signs of an excessively excited emotional state".