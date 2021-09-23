By EUobserver

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal has, again, delayed its ruling on whether EU or Polish law has primacy in the country. "Due to the emergence of new circumstances and new allegations and to be able to ask insightful questions ... the Constitutional Tribunal adjourns until 30 September," the tribunals' head, Julia Przylebska, said after a brief hearing Wednesday. The case is just one of many recent Polish judicial clashes with the EU.