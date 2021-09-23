Thursday

23rd Sep 2021

Ticker

EU delays first set of anti-greenwashing rules

By

EU countries have delayed a decision on "sustainable finance taxonomy" - a list of which kinds of technology in the transport and heavy-industry sectors can be labelled as 'green', in order to stamp out 'greenwashing' by big corporations, Reuters reports. The EU Commission will, before December, also propose taxonomy rules for the gas and nuclear sectors, amid division on nuclear, which France and Hungary support, but Austria mistrusts.

Negotiations set for new, tougher, EU ethics body

Last week, a majority in the European Parliament voted in favour of creating a new EU ethics body, covering MEPs and the European Commission. German Green MEP Daniel Freund, who spearheaded the report, says negotiations are likely to start soon.

Lead energy MEP silent on gas meetings before vote

NGO watchdogs have slammed the MEP leading the energy committee's work on the controversial revision of EU rules for funding major energy projects for refusing to disclose his meetings with gas lobbyists, ahead of a crucial vote next week.

Investigation

EU negotiators defend high Covid vaccines prices paid to pharma

In September 2020, the EU Commission's top vaccine negotiator made a pledge - doses would cost between €5 and €15, Sandra Gallina assured MEPs. Little did she know that her fixed cap would crumble under pressure from jabmakers.

Opinion

The EU's 'backyard' is not in the Indo-Pacific

Europe is no longer an Indo-Pacific power. It will not become an Indo-Pacific power. And if it keeps overreaching its geopolitical ambitions, Europe might lose its credibility as a power - entirely.

