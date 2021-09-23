Ticker
EU delays first set of anti-greenwashing rules
By EUobserver
EU countries have delayed a decision on "sustainable finance taxonomy" - a list of which kinds of technology in the transport and heavy-industry sectors can be labelled as 'green', in order to stamp out 'greenwashing' by big corporations, Reuters reports. The EU Commission will, before December, also propose taxonomy rules for the gas and nuclear sectors, amid division on nuclear, which France and Hungary support, but Austria mistrusts.