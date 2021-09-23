By EUobserver

The Polish region of Swietokrzyskie has voted to abandon an anti-LGBTIQ declaration from 2019, Reuters reports, after the EU threatened to withhold pandemic-recovery funding. The local government, on Wednesday, also said it was against "all manifestations of discrimination based on sex, age, race, disability, ethnic origin, religion, belief, or [sexual] orientation". Its old declaration, like dozens of others adopted in Polish regions, had declared the area an "LGBTI ideology-free zone".