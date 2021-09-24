Ticker
Report: EU and US concerned by tech-giants' power
By EUobserver
The EU and US plan to unveil joint curbs on the market and political power of tech-giants, such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google, at trade talks in Pittsburgh 29 September, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The memo "identified common issues of concern around gatekeeper power by major platforms," adding: "This includes ... responsibility of online intermediaries to safeguard democratic processes from the impact of business activities".