By EUobserver

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will likely decide in early October whether to endorse a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be given half a year after the initial two-shot course, Reuters writes. "The outcome of this evaluation is expected in early October, unless supplementary information is needed," the EMA head of vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a press briefing on Thursday.