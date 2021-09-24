Ticker
Ukrainian parliament passes law to curb power of oligarchs
By EUobserver
Ukraine's parliament passed a law on Thursday to order oligarchs to register and stay out of politics, a day after an attempt to kill a top aide to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which officials said could have been a response to the reform, Reuters writes. Such oligarchs would be forbidden from financing political parties or taking part in privatisations. Top officials would be required to declare dealings they had with them.