Ukrainian parliament passes law to curb power of oligarchs

Ukraine's parliament passed a law on Thursday to order oligarchs to register and stay out of politics, a day after an attempt to kill a top aide to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which officials said could have been a response to the reform, Reuters writes. Such oligarchs would be forbidden from financing political parties or taking part in privatisations. Top officials would be required to declare dealings they had with them.

Yemen's refugees in 'appalling conditions', says UN agency

Yemen hosts around 130,000 refugees and 12,000 asylum seekers. In a country wrecked by six years of war, many find themselves in dire conditions and unable to leave, says Jean-Nicolas Beuze, the UN refugee agency's representative in Yemen.

VW emissions software was illegal, top EU lawyer says

Volkswagen used software to alter emissions illegally, according to the European advocate-general on Thursday. The German carmaker installed devices that could detect when the car would be subjected to testing - which would then distort parameters to show lower emissions.

Opinion

Sexism and the selection of the European Parliament president

Looking at the historical record, a clear picture emerges: the president of the European Parliament is an above-middle aged white man, most likely German — and with an overwhelming likelyhood to be conservative or socialist.

  1. EU unveils common charger plan - forcing Apple redesign
  2. Central Europe leaders rail against 'new liberal woke virus'
  6. More French names linked to Russia election-monitoring
  7. Negotiations set for new, tougher, EU ethics body
  8. Lead energy MEP silent on gas meetings before vote

