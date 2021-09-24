By EUobserver

The EU Commission has cautiously welcomed Poland's decision to temporarily extend the licence of TVN24, the country's leading independent broadcaster. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation," a commission spokesman said Thursday, following a decision by Polish regulator KRRiT one day earlier. TVN24, which is US-owned, had fallen foul of new rules on foreign media ownership. And the commission repeated its long-standing worries over media pluralism in Poland Thursday.