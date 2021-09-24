Ticker
EU welcomes Polish TV-station move
By EUobserver
The EU Commission has cautiously welcomed Poland's decision to temporarily extend the licence of TVN24, the country's leading independent broadcaster. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation," a commission spokesman said Thursday, following a decision by Polish regulator KRRiT one day earlier. TVN24, which is US-owned, had fallen foul of new rules on foreign media ownership. And the commission repeated its long-standing worries over media pluralism in Poland Thursday.