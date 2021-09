By EUobserver

The European Commission could withhold funds from Poland's EU budget pot in event of non-payment of a €500,000-a-day EU court fine over a highly-polluting coal mine, it said on Thursday. "If payment [of the fine] is not executed [in due time] ... the fine is to be recovered by deductions from [budget] payments due to the given member state," the commission press service told Polish news website Onet.pl.