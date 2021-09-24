By EUobserver

Italian police arrested Catalan independence leader and MEP Carles Puigdemont at an airport in Sardinia on Thursday, where he is to appear in court on Friday and could be extradited to Spain, which is hunting him for "sedition". Catalonia's president Pere Aragones condemned what he called Puigdemont's "persecution and judicial repression". Puigdemont has lived in Belgium since 2017, but was stripped of his European Parliament immunity in March this year.