Ticker
EU and US hold trade talks despite French wrath
By EUobserver
EU and US trade officials will meet for talks 29 September as planned, the European Commission said Thursday, after the meeting had been thrown into doubt because of French anger over a controversial US defence deal with Australia. "The Commission confirms that the Trade and Technology Council will take place," it said. "Strategic alliances are about shaping common approaches and also overcoming difficulties," EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis tweeted.